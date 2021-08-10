Aldi set to close Blackpool store after supermarket does a U-turn on its future

It followed rumours about the future of the Aldi store in Waterloo Road, South Shore, with some shoppers under the impression that it planned to close the supermarket.

It had been claimed there were plans to close the store by January 2022, and in response to these reports, the Gazette sought clarification from Aldi about the future of the supermarket.

Aldi dismissed the reports, with a spokesman confirming on July 14 that it had 'currently had no plans' to close the store, which was the supermarket giant's first in the resort.

Aldi is to close down its Waterloo Road store in Blackpool

An Aldi spokesman said: “We are in the process of selling our Waterloo Road store in Blackpool as the site is no longer suitable for our long term requirements."

The spokesman advised that customers would still be able to use the Oxford Square branch in Marton as well as a new branch coming in Bispham.

Work is under way on a the former Poundstretcher unit in Holyoake Avenue, Bispham which is expected to open in Autumn.

The store was the first Aldi to open in Blackpool

All of the staff working from the Waterloo Road supermarket will be relocated to the firm's nearby stores.

The supermarket has been busy expanding its footprint across the Fylde coast, with its refurbished store in Fleetwood reopening last month.

With the South Shore store closing and the Bispham one opening, the company will still have eight stores across the Fylde coast.

