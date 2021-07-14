Aldi responds to rumours that one of its Blackpool stores might be closing

Shoppers have been speculating about the future of the store since Aldi opened a new branch in Oxford Square, just a mile up the road.

It has been claimed that there are plans to shut the Waterloo Road branch in January 2022, with some shoppers saying they learned of the plans from staff working at the store.

In response to these reports, the Gazette has sought clarification from Aldi about the future of the supermarket.

Aldi says it has no plans to close its either of its stores in Waterloo Road, South Shore and Clifton Drive North, St Annes. Pic: Google

We also asked for clarification on the future of the Aldi store in St Annes after rumours surfaced about alleged plans to close the branch in Clifton Drive North and replace it with a brand new store in Lytham.

But Aldi has dismissed these reports, with a spokesman confirming, "We currently don’t have any plans to close either store".

The supermarket has been busy expanding its footprint across the Fylde coast, with its refurbished store in Fleetwood reopening earlier this month.

Work is also under way on a new Aldi at the former Poundstretcher unit in Holyoake Avenue, Bispham which is expected to open in Autumn.

Despite recent speculation, Aldi says it has no plans to close its store in Waterloo Road, Blackpool. Pic: Google

