First look inside Aldi Fleetwood as new pictures show the supermarket's transformation as the store reopens today
From today (Thursday, July 1, 2021), Fleetwood's Aldi store is welcoming shoppers back following almost 11 weeks of refurbishment work.
Since the store closed in April the building has been transformed following the addition of a new 133 square metre extension, as well as a fresh new look inside.
Shoppers will now be able to enjoy a number of improvements, including, new chiller cabinets, a seasonal section, as well as customer toilets and baby changing facilities.
The car park has seen the capacity increased, with a number of electric car charging bays also installed.
Store manager, Carol Ramshaw, better know as Caz, and her team will also benefit from increased office space and a meeting room for staff.
Speaking ahead of the opening, Caz said: "It looks a lot more spacious when you go inside, really airy, just modern.
"Myself, my management team and all the staff, they're just really really excited and can't wait for it to open."
Fleetwood's Old Boys Band were also present to mark the occasion, two years on since the last time the group last played together.
Here we take a first look inside the new look store: