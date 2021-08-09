Reginald Dixon Blackpool tram unveiled: Pictures of the historic tram being shown on for the first time

An historic Blackpool tram has been named after Reginald Dixon MBE, best known for his time spent as organist at the Blackpool Tower.

A classic Blackpool image - Tower, tram and Promenade

Reg, as he was commonly known, he held the position in the famous Tower Ballroom for 40 years and he was a household name during his years at the Blackpool Tower from 1930 to 1970, with live broadcasts of his performances being aired each week during the summer season on the BBC Light Programme, now Radio 2.

The Blackpool Tram was officially renamed today on Friday by Reg’s daughter, Jill Steel, along with other members of the family.

With the resort set to welcome a record number of visitors over the summer, the Blackpool Heritage Tram team are acknowledging Reg for his contribution to the promotion of the town in times gone by.

The tram was unveiled by Reg's daughter Jill Steel
The tram is now back in service on the heritage line
His signature tune ‘Oh I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside’ has become synonymous with the resort and its rich entertainment history.
Shane Grindey, marketing and commercial manager for Blackpool Transport said “It is a very special, and fitting occasion, to rename a historic tram after somebody who has contributed so much to Blackpool’s successful history."
Reginald played the mighty Wurlitzer - which was built to his specification - for 40-years and he remains an icon of the famous ballroom to this day
An image of Reg at the ballroom is displayed at the top of the tram
The tram had the number 631 before its renaming
