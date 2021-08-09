Reginald Dixon Blackpool tram unveiled: Pictures of the historic tram being shown on for the first time
An historic Blackpool tram has been named after Reginald Dixon MBE, best known for his time spent as organist at the Blackpool Tower.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:08 pm
Reg, as he was commonly known, he held the position in the famous Tower Ballroom for 40 years and he was a household name during his years at the Blackpool Tower from 1930 to 1970, with live broadcasts of his performances being aired each week during the summer season on the BBC Light Programme, now Radio 2.
The Blackpool Tram was officially renamed today on Friday by Reg’s daughter, Jill Steel, along with other members of the family.