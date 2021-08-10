Staining youngster aged eight fundraising for animal sanctuary

Lacey Cooper with Bailey Lister, of Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Staining

Lacey, aged just eight, challenged herself to raise as much funds as possible for Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, based in the village.

She started by selling homemade stickers and is now running a little tuck shop outside her home, once a week.

Villagers are supporting her efforts and Lacey, a pupil at Staining Primary School, is selling various items donated by them.

Lacey Cooper (right) with Kye Garfoot and Laura Roe

So far she has raised more than £30 and wants to keep the campaign going until the end of the holidays.

Hugo’s, based on Smithy Lane, takes in small pets when owners can no longer care for them, and has helped re-home little animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, pet rats and lizards.

It also offers sanctuary to injured owls and other wildlife but, with 87 animals on site, it is temporarily full up and closed to new admissions.

Lacey’s mum Jemma Edwards, 33, of Chain Lane, said: “Lacey loves animals and she told us she wanted to help the animal sanctuary up the road. It was all her idea and we were amazed how determined she was,

“People in the village have been very supportive of her and locals are helping in little ways.

“Whether she raises £50 or £500 over the holidays, she’s only eight and has done this on her own initiative.

“Things have been so dismal over the past year, with the Covid pandemic - the world need some kindness!”