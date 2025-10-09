Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Holloway has stated his future is with Swindon Town following questions over the current managerial vacancy with Blackpool.

The Seasiders are currently on the search for a new head coach following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks are currently in interim charge at Bloomfield Road, and have overseen preparations for this weekend’s game away to Stockport County.

Due his links with Blackpool, having guided the club to the Premier League during stint on the Fylde Coast, Holloway has been among the bookmakers’ candidates to replace Bruce.

The 62-year-old has been in his current role since last October, and currently has the Robins sat second in the League Two table.

Amid links with the Seasiders job, the Swindon Advertiser reports Holloway his committed to his current project at the County Ground and has no interest of leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Evatt remains as the bookies’ favourite at 1/2, while Richie Wellens is just behind him at 2/1.

Holloway’s career so far

Ian Holloway | George Wood/Getty Images

After first stepping into management in 1996, Holloway initially spent time as a player-coach with Bristol Rovers, before enjoying a five-year stint with QPR.

Spells with both Plymouth Argyle and Leicester didn’t last too long, and after 12 months out of the game, he made the move to Blackpool in 2009 - and enjoyed a successful three seasons at Bloomfield Road.

Under his management, the club reached the Premier League via the play-offs after beating Cardiff City 3-2 at the end of his first campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite producing some impressive displays in the top flight, the Seasiders were ultimately relegated after one season, finishing 19th on 39 points.

Holloway did get the club back to the Championship play-off final in 2012, but they were defeated by West Ham on that occasion.

The 62-year-old later returned to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, before a further stint with QPR, which was followed by periods in charge of Millwall and Grimsby Town.

After spending four years out of the game, the iconic coach returned to work last year with Swindon Town, and was able to guide the Robins to safety in League Two - which earned him an extended deal at the County Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holloway’s impact at Bloomfield Road

Keith Southern (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Back in May, former Blackpool midfielder Keith Southern discussed how Holloway changed the mindset of everyone at Bloomfield Road following his appointment.

“He’d had a year out of the game and we had finished lower mid table, we were very organised and very committed, but we lacked a bit of flair and a bit of creativity - we lacked quality,” he said.

“When Ollie came in, he sold us the dream in terms of his vision for the game and his identity. I remember the first meeting, he had his flipchart out, telling us what he wanted, and we were all thinking: ‘bloody hell, have you seen us play.’

“We weren’t overly sure that we could play the way that he had envisioned in his mind. His belief and his positivity was incredible, and we went with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He tweaked things and wanted to play in a certain style, so it was new and refreshing. We won the first pre-season friendly 4-0 at Burscough, and it just sort of snowballed from there.

“He brought Charlie Adam back into the club, he brought DJ (Campbell) in, and we just worked and worked on how we wanted to play. He shifted that mindset and the culture of what was achievable because I think there had always been a ceiling.

“Blackpool were never meant to be a promotion-winning team from the Championship, it was all about staying up and regaining our Championship status. He changed the mentality and made us dream, and not many managers have the gift to do that.

“It was a wonderful experience. Momentum plays a big part - energy and the crowd comes with you. As the games get ticked off, you become less fearful of the opposition, and ultimately you find a way. It was a magical time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad