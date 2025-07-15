Crystal Palace youngster shares first words following Blackpool switch

Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray has made the move to Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Danny Imray states a number of factors convinced him that Blackpool were the best club for him to join this summer.

The 21-year-old has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, and will compete with Andy Lyons for the right back spot in Steve Bruce’s side.

Imray admits he’s heard positive things about the Seasiders, with the stature of the man currently at the helm being one of them.

“It’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” he told Blackpool’s in-house media.

“I’ve spoken to a few people about the club and they all had nothing but positive things to say.

“It’s a massive club and one with a big ambition. To play under the gaffer here was also a big draw, so I cannot wait to start and play in front of the supporters.”

Who is Imray?

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Imray joined Palace from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park so far, the defender has already been loaned out on two previous occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Trial spell for ex-QPR man

Osman Kakay in action for Blackpool against AFC Fylde | National World

Imray’s arrival at Bloomfield Road coincides with a trial spell for ex-QPR man Osman Kakay.

The 27-year-old has featured for the Seasiders in their first two games of pre-season, coming on at half time in both their behind-closed-doors meeting with Accrington Stanley and Saturday’s 4-3 victory over AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Following the recent game against the Coasters, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce suggested that the Sierra Leone international could remain with Blackpool for an additional period of time.

“He’s been with us a week,” he explained.

“I’m very pleased with him, he did okay; he did nothing wrong (against Fylde). We’ll keep him along for next week.

“Obviously in the right back position, with the ongoing problems Andy has, we’ve got to box clever, so we’re a little bit short in that department.

“Osman looks very good at the moment. It’s a difficult situation where he’s not played as much. He looks physically in good knick, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

