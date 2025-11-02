Blackpool will be hoping to welcome further players back from injury in the next few weeks.

Blackpool boss Ian Evatt is hoping for a double injury boost ahead of next weekend’s League One meeting with Cardiff City.

The Seasiders were without six senior players for their game against Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being short on numbers, Evatt’s side still had enough to claim a 1-0 victory over their National League opposition - with Ashley Fletcher scoring the only goal of the contest.

The new Blackpool boss was also able to welcome both George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson back to action off the bench during the second half following their differing spells on the sidelines.

Injury latest

James Husband

Ahead of the Bluebird’s visit to Bloomfield Road next week, it’s hoped a couple more figures could be back in contention.

“Michael (Ihiekwe) and possibly James (Husband) later on in the week,” Evatt said.

“Dale (Taylor) is doing really well, Albie (Morgan) is doing really well, and Niall (Ennis) is a little bit behind those two.

“They are coming - we just have to make sure we don’t get any more in the process of trying to work hard and improve. That’s being managed by the excellent staff I’ve got around me.

“Things are going to get better and things are going to get smoother. We are going to improve as a team and get used to what we want to do with and without the ball.

“For now it’s about winning. We’re in the business of winning - it’s what it’s all about. We’ve just won two games, so that shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Ihiekwe latest

Michael Ihiekwe has been a regular starter for the Seasiders in the league.

Ihiekwe has missed the Seasiders’ last two games after falling awkwardly in a game against Wycombe Wanderers last month.

The former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday man had to be stretchered off against the Chairboys, but the issue wasn’t as serious as first feared.

After missing Blackpool’s 2-1 win away to Peterborough United last weekend through concussion protocols, he simply wasn’t risked for the Scunthorpe match.

“We’re just trying to manage everyone, that’s why Browny (Jordan Brown) didn’t start today - we just couldn’t take that risk,” Evatt added.

“It was similar with Michael - the juice has to be worth the squeeze, and it didn’t feel like it was the right thing to have him pushed for today; whereas next week he’ll be in a much better position.”