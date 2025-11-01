Ian Evatt | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool claimed a 1-0 over Scunthorpe United to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt remains pleased with the progress his Blackpool side are making following their 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup.

Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in the head coach’s first home game in charge following his appointment a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting National League outfit did apply plenty of pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to strike back.

“These games are never easy,” Evatt said.

“I’ve played in a lot of these, I’ve coached a lot of these - credit to Scunthorpe, they came and had a good go. They’re a team playing full of confidence and were throwing everything at us.

“Sometimes when you’re expected to win, you don’t get the credit that a win deserves. This is the second week of our development so there’s going to be highs and there’s going to be lows.

“We’re not going to turn into the team I want us to be overnight, but what they are giving me is effort, spirit, desire and commitment. I’ll have that all day long. We’ve just won back-to-back games, when was the last time we did that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s lots to work on of course, and we are back to work on Monday, but that’s what we do - we keep trying to improve.

“We had chances in the second half to make the game a little bit easier, but we didn’t take them. We are a work in progress, and we have to be patient. I’m delighted that we’ve managed to win my first two games, because I know what I want to see moving forward.

“There were flickers and moments, especially in the first half of the first half. We looked bright and carved some really good opportunities. We just need to be a bit braver, sometimes a bit smarter, and certainly more clinical when we get the opportunities.

“If they keep giving me the effort, desire and commitment which are the bare minimum to play for this football club, then we will improve everything else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough draw because we had everything to lose and they had everything to gain - at times the game looked like that. They were aggressive and intense, and they’re used to winning, but we hung in there.

“We should’ve properly put the game to bed. Great credit to them, they had a right go at us, but credit to us because we weathered that storm and got through to the next round.”