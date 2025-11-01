Blackpool player ratings V Scunthorpe United: Birmingham City loanee among 7s as majority score 6/10

Ashley Fletcher edged the Seasiders in front after 17 minutes. After receiving the ball in the centre from Scott Banks, the striker attempted to play a pass back, but a block saw the ball fall back into his path, allowing him to slot home the opener from close-range.

Scunthorpe had an opportunity to immediately respond, but Tyrell Sellars-Fleming couldn’t hit the target with a side-footed volley at the back post following a cross from the right.

Shortly after, Callum Roberts also asked a question of the Blackpool defence, with a shot from the edge of the box needing a deflection to take it over the bar.

On the stroke of half time, Danny Whitehall thought he had levelled the scores for the visitors, but had his celebrations swiftly halted by a flag for offside.

The Scunthorpe pressure continued after the restart, with Roberts placing a shot just wide of the post.

Off the bench, Jordan Brown had a handful of chances to get the Seasiders’ second – forcing Rory Mahady with his first attempt, before firing two further efforts over the bar.

There was also an opportunity for Fletcher to add another to his account, but Mahady was on hand to push the ball away from danger.

Despite being unable to strengthen their lead, Evatt’s side were able to nullify the threat from the Iron, as they held on to progress.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7 Bailey Peacock-Farrell commanded his area generally well throughout, and made some good saves throughout the contest. There was one nervy moment for the Birmingham City loanee during the second half, but his teammates bailed him out.

2 . Andy Lyons - 6.5 Andy Lyons made an important covering challenging inside the opening exchanges, as he continues to adapt to a role in the back three.

3 . Fraser Horsfall - 7 Fraser Horsfall dealt with the majority of things that came his way routinely.

4 . Olly Casey - 7 Olly Casey was on hand with some important challenges.

5 . Scott Banks - 6.5 Scott Banks enjoyed some bright moments down the right side, and caused headaches for Scunthorpe on a couple of occasions before being subbed off at the break.