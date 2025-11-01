Blackpool 1-0 Scunthorpe United: Seasiders progress in the FA Cup

Blackpool claimed a 1-0 over Scunthorpe United to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.

The visiting National League outfit did apply plenty of pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to strike back.

Blackpool had to rely on half chances in the opening exchanges, with a blocked Josh Bowler shot being the home side’s first warning.

The Seasiders made the most of their first clear opening in the 17th minute. After receiving the ball in the centre from Scott Banks, Fletcher attempted to play a pass back, but a block saw the ball fall back into his path, allowing him to slot home the opener from close-range.

Scunthorpe had an opportunity to immediately respond, but Tyrell Sellars-Fleming couldn’t hit the target with a side-footed volley at the back post following a cross from the right.

Shortly after, Callum Roberts also asked a question of the Blackpool defence, with a shot from the edge of the box needing a deflection to take it over the bar.

The winger also forced Bailey Peacock-Farrell into his first save, after an effort from the left side.

There were also chances for Evatt’s side to double their lead before the break, with the standout opportunity falling to Tom Bloxham - who placed a shot into the side-netting following some good work from Bowler.

On the stroke of half time, Danny Whitehall thought he had levelled the scores for the visitors, but had his celebrations swiftly halted by a flag for offside.

The Scunthorpe pressure continued after the restart, with Roberts placing a shot just wide of the post.

Further chances followed, with a couple of last ditch clearances required for the Seasiders to retain their lead.

Substitute Jordan Brown had Blackpool’s first real chance of the second half, but Rory Mahady wasn’t too troubled by the midfielder’s attempt.

Another opportunity came the ex-Leyton Orient man’s way shortly after, with a first time hit wide, after a blocked shot from CJ Hamilton had landed in his path.

There was also an opportunity for Fletcher to add another to his account, but Mahady was on hand to push the ball away from danger.

Despite being unable to strengthen their lead, Evatt’s side were able to nullify the threat from the Iron, as they held on to progress.

Here’s the full team: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons (60’), Fraser Horsfall, Olly Casey, Scott Banks (45’), Lee Evans, Zac Ashworth, Josh Bowler (60’), Emil Hansson (60’), Tom Bloxham (92’), Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown (60’), George Honeyman (60’), Hayden Coulson (60’), CJ Hamilton (45’), Theo Upton, Terry Bondo (92’), Spencer Knight, Oluchukwu Nwankwo.

