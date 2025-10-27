Steven Croft has discussed his permanent appointment as Lancashire head coach.

Steven Croft believes he’s well prepared to take on the head coach role at Lancashire - even if the opportunity has come sooner than expected.

The 41-year-old was appointed permanently last week, after taking interim charge back in May.

Croft was initially handed the reins following Dale Benkenstein’s departure, with the Red Rose struggling for form in Division Two of the County Championship on the back of their relegation from the top flight.

The former Lancs skipper was able to steady the ship in the four-day format, as well as overseeing a route to Finals Day in the T20 Blast.

Despite only retiring from playing just over 12 months ago, Croft states he’s more than ready to help guide his club back to where he feels they belong.

“I’m obviously thrilled and honoured to be in this role,” he said.

“I had a go with it in the summer, and knew what it was about. When I got the call, I was really proud to get it. I’m thankful the club went with me and hopefully I can repay them.

“It’s not something I thought would come around this quickly. Obviously I took steps towards my coaching while playing, I do feel prepped for it, but even so it came sooner than I thought.

“It’s been frustrating (in the last few seasons) as a player, as a coach, and as a Lancs fan. You want to be competing for the Championship and don’t want to be in Division Two, but the table doesn’t lie and we’re down there for a reason.

“We need to hit back and get back into Division One. We can’t just say we’re a big club and deserve to be in there, we’ve not had those results in the last two years.

“I think we’re well catered - we should be getting better results. We still backed ourselves on Finals Day while missing seven or eight players. There’s a lot of talent in this group, and the whole club underneath us to get that success in the future.

“Part of my job is making sure they get out on the field and can play the way they want to because we’ve stripped that fear of failure.”

Coaching former teammates

Steven Croft | Lancashire

While Croft has been used to coaching younger players, he admits one of the more challenging aspects of working with the first-team has been finding the right dynamic between himself and his long-standing former teammates.

“That’s a tricky one at times - it makes it a tougher conversation,” he added.

“The first week I was in post, I was trying to get it out of the way: ‘Yes we played together and we’re good mates, but those calls might have to be made.’

“It won’t be so much Jimmy (James Anderson) on his form, maybe more his fitness and looking after himself. He wouldn’t drop out of many sides for form-related issues.

“Those conversations are tricky, but getting them out of the way early put you in good stead for the future.

“As a player, I always took the decision what the coach made, and thought if it was best for the team then: ‘It is what it is.’

“I’m trying to get that through to the lads - whatever side we pick, we’re doing what’s best for the team. Tough conversations come from an honest place.”

Speaking to other coaches

Ian Evatt | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Croft admits he has spoken to coaches from other sports to pick up different ideas. This includes Ian Evatt - who has recently taken over at Blackpool.

“I spoke to him last week and congratulated him, and then I got the call the next day,” Croft stated.

“We said we can job swap at times if it gets too much. He’s a cricket fan and I’m a football fan, so I’ll be watching closely.

“I’ve spoken to him over the last few years. I went into Burnley last week and had a good hour with Scott Parker.

“Coaching over different sports isn’t too dissimilar at times - putting that player first. Speaking to them, it seems to be a similar theme of creating an environment of what works for what is in front of you.

“I’ve got some great experience from different sports and different courses - it’s pretty much the same, that the lads come first.

“They’ll always have the capability on the field, but trying to get the little stuff out of them is just as important.”

