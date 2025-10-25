Blackpool team news V Peterborough United: Two changes for Ian Evatt's first game

Blackpool take on Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game as head coach.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt has made two changes to Blackpool’s starting XI for his first outing as head coach.

The new Seasiders head coach inherits a team that is bottom of League One and that is in the middle of an injury crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albie Morgan and Michael Ihiekwe have both been added to the long list of absentees for this afternoon’s game away to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

This sees Fraser Horsfall get another opportunity at the back alongside Olly Casey, while Josh Bowler returns after being benched by interim boss Stephen Dobbie in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

After being recalled from his loan spell with Marine, Terry Bondo is named on the bench, alongside fellow youngster George Elder.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Tom Bloxham, Josh Bowler, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, George Elder.