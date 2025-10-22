Blackpool issued double injury blow ahead of Peterborough United trip

Ian Evatt’s time as Blackpool head coach starts with a depleted squad.

Blackpool have been issued another double injury blow ahead of their game away to Peterborough United this weekend.

The trip to the Weston Homes Stadium will mark Ian Evatt’s first outing as Seasiders head coach, with the 43-year-old returning to the Fylde Coast earlier this week on a deal until June 2028.

Injuries have been one of the mitigating factors behind the club’s poor start to the season, as they head into Saturday bottom of League One.

In last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers Albie Morgan was withdrawn at the break due to a calf problem, while Michael Ihiekwe was forced off on a stretcher in the final moments after an awkward landing - but was able to head straight home after being checked over.

Both players are set to be unavailable for the Peterborough game, and join Danny Imray, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor on the current list of absentees.

Evatt issues updates

Discussing Ihiekwe’s recovery first, Evatt said: “He’s actually okay, and it’s nowhere near as bad as first feared. He’s obviously going through the concussion protocol. I’ve had a good chat with him in the last couple of days, and he’s someone that is going to be huge for us because his leadership qualities are brilliant.

“Once he’s been through the concussion protocol then he’ll be fine to return to training.

“Albie’s (Morgan) got a scan today, so we’ll get the results this evening - I’d say he’s doubtful. Hayden (Coulson) will be back in contact training next week, so he won’t be available.

“George (Honeyman) is progressing really well with his rehab, he’s back out on the grass so he’ll potentially be back next weekend.

“November is a big month for the injury returns. There’s a change in dynamic in how I want to work and train, so we’ll be cautious that we don’t break any more, because we’ve not got any more to break.

“There might be some short-term pain in terms of results and performances because we are down to the bare bones, but I just urge for some calmness.

“With that comes a huge opportunity for the ones that are available, and for them to hit the ground running and get a head start on the ones returning from injury.”