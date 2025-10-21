Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler believes Ian Evatt’s enthusiasm for the club made him the perfect candidate to become head coach.

The former Seasiders promotion-winning defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player.

A big task awaits the 43-year-old, with the club currently sat bottom of the League One table, with just two wins coming in their first 13 outings.

During his time in Tangerine between 2006 and 2013, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018. After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton.

Up in Cumbria, he enjoyed National League success, while his stint with the latter produced promotion to the third tier as well as EFL Trophy success, with his spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium being successful on the whole despite things ending on a sour note back in January.

Sadler explains Evatt decision

Sadler is confident Evatt can change Blackpool’s fortunes following a difficult few months.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ian back to the football club, in what is a vital appointment,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“His impressive managerial record at this level, strong technical knowledge of the game alongside a passion and enthusiasm to return to the club makes him the ideal fit.

“While it has clearly not been the start to the season that any of us have wanted, I am now hopeful that results and performances will start to turn in our favour as we look to climb the table.”