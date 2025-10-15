Former Blackpool figure David Dunn has taken on a new role with Accrington Stanley’s Community Trust.

Ex-Blackpool coach David Dunn has taken on a new opportunity back in his local area.

The 45-year-old has been named as an ambassador for Accrington Stanley’s Community Trust, and will offer support to the work the organisation does.

During his playing career, the midfielder represented the likes of Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, as well as picking up a cap for England in 2002.

Discussing his new role, Dunn told Accrington’s in-house media: “I’m really proud to be involved with Accrington Stanley Community Trust.

“Growing up locally, I know how important organisations like this are in giving young people a focus, helping communities come together, and offering support through sport and education. It’s something I’m really passionate about being part of.”

Dunn’s time with Blackpool

David Dunn with Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

After hanging up his playing boots, Dunn initially took charge of Oldham Athletic before working for Blackburn.

He arrived on the Fylde Coast in 2020 as Simon Grayson’s assistant coach, but after a few weeks with the club, he found himself in interim charge following the sacking of the ex-Leeds United boss.

Following his four-game stint in the hotseat, Dunn then became part of Neil Critchley’s backroom staff during the ex-Liverpool youth coach’s early days with the club.

Discussing that period in an interview earlier this year, he said: “I came in under Simon Grayson, and I was only there with him for five or six weeks, before ending up in charge for a few games.”

“It’s happened to me a few times now. After they asked if I’d take it, I went for a drink with Simon and Ian Miller to ask what they thought, and they said: ‘take it and see where it goes.’

“It’s very difficult when you go in with a manager and you suddenly get asked (to be caretaker); I don’t know if it looks great.

“I’ve always been apprehensive of taking a job in that scenario, as you could see when I got offered the Port Vale job when Andy Crosby left. I know it happens, and it’s part of the game, but it just doesn’t sit well with me.

“I wouldn’t want people in football, when you’ve got a decent reputation, to think that’s what you do. I don’t think it looks right, but I’m not naive enough to think it doesn’t happen.

“It’s sometimes the best chance for a coach to get that first job or get back in, but it’s not something I want to do.”

Dunn made the decision to depart the Seasiders in July 2020 to take over the vacant manager role with Barrow following their promotion to League Two.

Despite this, he admits he enjoyed his time working under Critchley, and could see that the team was set up to be successful in the following season.

“He was a really thorough coach, I thought they would have a good chance of promotion,” he added.

“I had a really decent relationship with Critch, we still keep in touch. It was a good time for them when I left.

“I really enjoyed my time there. If I’m being honest, I made a mistake leaving the club at the time. I went up to Barrow thinking I could change that - I love football and felt it was a real challenge.

“I put my head above the parapet and it didn’t quite work for me.”