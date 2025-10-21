Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

New Blackpool boss Ian Evatt has brought a familiar face with him back to Bloomfield Road.

The former Seasiders defender has returned to the Fylde Coast as head coach on a deal until June 2028, and takes over with the club sat 24th in League One.

During his playing days, the 43-year-old made made 254 appearances in Tangerine between 2006 and 2013.

Meanwhile, since hanging up his boots, he has held permanent coaching roles with both Barrow and Bolton Wanderers - enjoying success with both sides.

During his time with the latter, Evatt was joined by a few of his former Blackpool teammates, and will be reunited with one of them once again.

The new coaching team

Ian Evatt and Stephen Crainey | Blackpool FC

Stephen Crainey returns to the Fylde Coast to serve as assistant coach.

The defender was at Bloomfield Road between 2007 and 2013, making 228 appearances in total.

After retiring, the 43-year-old held coaching roles with both Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic before making the move the Toughsheet Community in the summer of 2024.

Stephen Dobbie is another former teammate of Evatt’s, and will remain with the club following his recent interim spell in charge.

Meanwhile, Steve Banks completes the backroom staff line-up in his continued role of goalkeeper coach.