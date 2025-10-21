Ian Evatt | Blackpool FC

Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

Blackpool have confirmed the appointment of Ian Evatt as head coach - just over a fortnight on from Steve Bruce’s sacking.

The former Seasiders promotion-winning defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player.

A big task awaits the 43-year-old, with the club currently sat bottom of the League One table, with just two wins coming in their first 13 outings.

Evatt will be looking to make an instant impact in his first game in charge away to Peterborough United - who are only one place and one point better off than Blackpool heading into Saturday’s fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

With a number of other names linked with the Seasiders job since the departure of Bruce earlier this month, things accelerated for the ex-Bolton Wanderers boss in the last few days, with the path becoming clear for his Fylde Coast return.

Evatt’s career so far

During his time in Tangerine between 2006 and 2013, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018. After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton.

Up in Cumbria, he enjoyed National League success, while his stint with the latter produced promotion to the third tier as well as EFL Trophy success, with his spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium being successful on the whole despite things ending on a sour note back in January.