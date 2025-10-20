Ex-Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss offers clear advice to Steve Bruce following Blackpool sacking
Former Blackpool manager Steve Bruce has been told to enjoy retirement on the back of his Bloomfield Road sacking.
The 64-year-old took over the Fylde Coast last September on the back of nearly two years out of the game, but departed his role earlier this month following a disappointing start to the season.
Ex-Seasiders defender Ian Evatt now looks set to replace the legendary Manchester United figure in the dugout, with Stephen Dobbie having been in interim charge for the past fortnight.
Pulis offers advice to Bruce
Fellow experienced coach Tony Pulis has recently shared some advice to Bruce, and has encouraged him to follow his example.
Throughout a 28 year coaching career, the 67-year-old took charge of the likes of Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Brom, but hasn’t been back in the dugout since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.
“Steve Bruce has nothing left to prove in football so I’d like to see him go and enjoy his free time,” he told Grosvenor Sport.
“It's difficult to break away when you've been in it all your life, like Steve has.
“My advice to him is to leave it now. He's had a wonderful career and is well respected as both a player and a manager. He should spoil his family and spend some of his money.
“He should really start enjoying his life. He can still be involved in football, go and watch games, and he'd be welcomed everywhere. So, he should enjoy his life, he's had a great run.
“If someone had told him at the beginning of his career at Gillingham what would happen in the next 20-30 years, he wouldn't have believed it. He's been absolutely fantastic and blessed. So, my advice to him is to get out there and enjoy his family.”
