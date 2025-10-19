Blackpool are close to appointing their new head coach.

Blackpool are set to confirm their new head coach this week - just over a fortnight on from Steve Bruce’s sacking.

The Gazette understands the manager could be revealed by the Seasiders in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A big job awaits Bruce’s replacement, with the club currently sat bottom of the League One table, with just two wins coming in their first 13 outings.

Stephen Dobbie has taken charge of the last three games in all competitions, but a permanent figure will be in place for Saturday’s trip to Peterborough United.

Evatt set for Blackpool return

Ian Evatt (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ian Evatt looks set to be the man to take on the top job at Bloomfield Road - as per Alan Nixon.

Things have accelerated for the former Blackpool defender in the last few days, with the path now seemingly clear for him to make a return to the Fylde Coast.

The 43-year-old was with the Seasiders permanently between 2007 and 2013 during his playing career, after initially making the move on loan from QPR in 2006.

During his time in Tangerine, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018. After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton Wanderers - with his stint with the latter producing promotion to League One as well as an EFL Trophy.