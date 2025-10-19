Blackpool drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Bowler didn’t get off the bench in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Since his return to Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day, the winger has been frequently used on the right side, but other options were preferred by Stephen Dobbie against the Chairboys - as Jack Grimmer’s 112th minute goal cancelled out Ashley Fletcher’s opener.

Bowler had been on hand with a moment of magic for the winner in the Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, but had otherwise been quiet in the contest.

After that match, Dobbie admitted he wanted to see the ex-Luton Town and Preston North End man do more both on and off the ball.

When asked about his decision to not use Bowler against Wycombe, he said: “It wasn’t really a message to Josh, I picked a team that I thought could get up and at them. We had Blocko (Tom Bloxham) and CJ (Hamilton) with lots of energy, and then Albie (Morgan) as well.

“It wasn’t anything towards Bowls, it was just the way I thought we’d go, and the first half justified the decision.

“We’ve got Scott Banks back and Emil (Hansson) is there as well.

“With the way the game went, you’ve got to make decisions, and the reason Bowls didn’t get on was because we didn’t keep the ball well enough. That’s nothing against him, he’s got a massive talent and he’s got a big future at the club.”