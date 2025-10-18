Blackpool drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Ihiekwe was forced off on a stretcher in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers - but the issue isn’t as bad as first feared.

The former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday man, who made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, landed awkwardly on his neck just before the 90-minute mark, with precautions taken to help him from the field of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being checked over by the club’s medical team, the defender was able to go home after the match and will continue to be assessed over the next few days.

Injury concern for Morgan

Albie Morgan | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Elsewhere, there’s still a concern surrounding Albie Morgan after the midfielder was withdrawn at half time of the contest with the Chairboys.

A potential injury would see the midfielder join an extensive list of absentees which currently includes George Honeyman, James Husband, Danny Imray, Hayden Coulson, Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis.

“He was feeling his calf,” interim head coach Stephen Dobbie explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we’ve got a long list of injuries. Albie is an important player for us, so when he’s feeling something and he’s having to come off, then you know something is there. We’ll have to wait and see how he is on Monday.

“The squad is getting depleted for sure. George (Honeyman) and Hubby (James Husband) are on the grass now so they’ll be a big plus when they get there. Hubby might be a little bit longer because of the seriousness of his injury, but George should be up and running for, not next weekend, but the following weekend.

“Hopefully we might see Danny Imray in the next couple of weeks, and we’ll see how Hayden’s (Coulson) arm is for next week as well.”