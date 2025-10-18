Blackpool 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Seasiders concede cruel late equaliser in draw

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool conceded in the 12th minute of stoppage time as they drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Ashley Fletcher had fired the Seasiders in front at the end of the first half, with Stephen Dobbie’s side looking set to hold on for a long period.

Following a long period of additional play due to an injury to Micheal Ihiekwe, Jack Grimmer fired into the bottom corner to level the scores in the closing moments.

Blackpool made a bright start to their contest, and was much-improved on the vast majority of their other outings throughout the opening exchanges.

Despite looking more composed on the ball, this still didn’t result in any clear early opportunities.

The first save of the game was in fact made by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who got a his boot to a tight angled effort from Fred Onyendinma.

A tougher save for the Birmingham City loanee came in the 43rd minute.

A loose pass from Albie Morgan at the back saw Donnell McNeilly release a shot in the box. With Peacock-Farrell stopping the initial attempt, the Seasiders were let off on the rebound, as Luke Leahy put his attempt wide of the target.

Moments after, Dobbie’s side were ahead. A good touch from Fletcher saw the striker break through the Wycombe defensive line, before firing a shot past Will Norris.

At the break, the withdrawal of Albie Morgan saw an alteration in the Blackpool set-up, with Tom Bloxham going more central to make room for Scott Banks on the wing.

The first real chance of the second half came through Onyendinma - who hit an effort into the side-netting just after the hour mark.

Grimmer also had two opportunities, with the Chairboys captain putting the first over the crossbar before being denied by Peacock-Farrell a few minutes later, as the pressure started to increase on Dobbie’s side.

Another important save came from the Seasiders keeper soon after. A shot from substitute Alex Lowry was tipped over the crossbar in athletic fashion.

As the game hit the 90 minute mark, Ihiekwe was involved in an awkward landing, and ultimately needed to be stretchered off.

With a lengthy period of stoppage time played, Wycombe made the most of one final chance, with Grimmer finding the bottom corner with a shot across goal.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Michael Ihiekwe (97’), Olly Casey, Zac Ashworth (82’), Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan (45’), Tom Bloxham (65’), Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall (82’), Josh Bowler, Scott Banks (45’), Emil Hansson (65’), Theo Upton (97’), Spencer Knight.