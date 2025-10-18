Blackpool player ratings V Wycombe Wanderers: Three score 8/10 while others claim sixes and sevens

The Seasiders enjoyed a bright start to the contest, seeing the majority of the ball through the opening exchanges.

Despite this, they couldn’t find themselves a clear opportunity in the box early on, and it was in fact Wycombe who managed the first shot on target – with Fred Onyendinma forcing Bailey Peacock-Farrell into a save at the front post.

The Birmingham City loanee’s next piece of action came in the 43rd minute, denying Donnell McNeilly, before Luke Leahy put a rebounded attempt wide of the target.

Moments after, Stephen Dobbie’s side were ahead. A good touch from Ashley Fletcher saw the striker break through the Wycombe defensive line, before firing a shot past Will Norris.

The first real chance of the second half came through Onyendinma - who hit an effort into the side-netting just after the hour mark.

Jack Grimmer also had two opportunities, with the Chairboys captain putting the first over the crossbar before being denied by Peacock-Farrell a few minutes later, as the pressure started to increase on Dobbie’s side.

Another important save came from the Seasiders keeper soon after. A shot from substitute Alex Lowry was tipped over the crossbar in athletic fashion.

As the game hit the 90 minute mark, Ihiekwe was involved in an awkward landing, and ultimately needed to be stretchered off.

With a lengthy period of stoppage time played, Wycombe made the most of one final chance, with Grimmer finding the bottom corner with a shot across goal.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 8 Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand with a couple of big saves and certainly looks a lot more comfortable .

Andy Lyons - 6 Andy Lyons is probably just lacking that spark going forward at the moment, but is growing when it comes to his defensive duties.

Michael Ihiekwe - 8 Another player who looked more confident Michael Ihiekwe - who dealt with the majority of things that came his way. The defender was forced off on a stretcher following an awkward landing, and hopefully the issues isn't as serious as it first looked.

Olly Casey - 7 Olly Casey was a rock at the back - as he often is despite Blackpool's struggles.