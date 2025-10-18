Stephen Dobbie | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Dobbie states the Blackpool squad have been left dejected after conceding an equaliser in the 12th minute of stoppage time in their 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers - with interim coach admitting the result feels like a defeat.

Ashley Fletcher had fired the Seasiders in front at the end of the first half, after some more positive signs from the team in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a long period of additional play due to an injury to Micheal Ihiekwe, Jack Grimmer fired into the bottom corner to level the scores in the 112th minute, with the visitors controlling proceedings more after the break.

“We need the three points so it is like a defeat,” Dobbie said.

“We were up and at them in the first half, with a lot of energy, and a lot of pressing from the front - a lot higher than previously. Fletch’s goal was fantastic.

“You go in and try and make them recover to go again. The energy was there, but we didn’t keep the ball well enough, which means we were running a lot more. It’s a bit of a killer at the end. You’ve got to do it for 90 minutes, and we ran out of steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still tried to press as high as we did in the first half, but when the ball’s breaking, you need to smooth it out but we didn’t do that.

“The boys are devastated and dejected in there - I think we all are. The fans were unbelievable for the whole day, they got right behind the lads. It was a sad end to the game.

“In the first half we played some good stuff, we tried to build from the back a little bit differently. The boys tried to implement it really well. We built the game really well and Fletch took his goal really well.

“We then don’t come out in the second half like we did in the first. We gave the ball away, they get the ascendancy, and when the injuries started happening then it got a little bit disjointed - we unfortunately got stung at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got to be better on the ball. We stopped that control and they got a foot hold in the game. We kept going deeper and deeper. The lads have got to stick together.

“Even when you don’t play as well as you’d like in the second half and you’re trying to hold on, it’s still a tough one to take.”