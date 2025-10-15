Blackpool booked their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy with a group game to spare after claiming a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

The result confirms the Seasiders’ place in the next round of the competition - with a final group game away to Tranmere Rovers next month still to come.

Emil Hansson had given Stephen Dobbie’s side the lead after only five minutes, before the visitors pulled themselves level ahead of the break through Kalum Thompson after a defensive mix-up.

It’d been a quiet night for Blackpool’s senior players, including Bowler - with his winner in the 75th minute being his only moment of note.

The winger used his quick feet to go past several players, before placing a shot into the bottom corner.

Dobbie shares thoughts on Bowler

Stephen Dobbie | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Dobbie hopes it will be a moment to kick-start the 26-year-old’s third stint at Bloomfield Road, and admits he expects more from the fan favourite on and off the ball as he looks to rejuvenate his career after tough loan spells with Preston North End and Luton Town last season.

“It was a fantastic goal from Josh,” the interim coach said.

“Throughout the game, he wanted to do a little bit more on and off the ball, because we know what he can do. Hopefully that’ll give him a little bit of confidence, and there’s a good 90 minutes in his legs as well.

“They’re the little moments he can produce, we’ve just got to see it a little bit more.

“The fans know what Josh can do - he was fantastic the first time he was here. Moments like that, where he goes past three players and puts in the bottom corner, is what they remember from him.

“Hopefully it’ll give him a little bit of confidence. He needs to work a little bit harder on and off the ball, so when he gets the ball he’s a little bit sharper and ready for those moments.”

Young players impress

A number of youngsters featured for Blackpool on Tuesday night | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

While a number of the first-team players didn’t do too much of note, the Seasiders’ youngsters were able to give good accounts of themselves.

Man of the match Theo Upton and Spencer Knight both started in the midfield, alongside debutant Ky-Mani Leliendal at right back.

Meanwhile, George Elder, Jack Richardson, Derek Oshodi and Terry Bondo were all introduced in the second half off the bench.

“It was great to see the young lads, and great for them to win on their debut as well - it was a very pleasing night for the kids,” Dobbie added.

“Theo (Upton) and Spencer (Knight) have been great every time they’ve come up and trained, and Terry (Bondo) has been out on loan, so he’s gone down a different path.

“It’s good for them, they’re in and around the first-team players, and we might have a space on the bench because of first-team numbers on Saturday. We’ll see how their recovery goes.”