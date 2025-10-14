The Seasiders opened the scoring after only five minutes. Jordan Brown played a ball through to Hansson in the box, with the winger finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Ahead of the break, Forest found their equaliser. A major bit of miscommunication between Franco Ravizzoli and Fraser Horsfall saw the pair collide while trying to clear the ball on the edge of the box, allowing Kalum Thompson to tap the ball into an empty net.

Following the restart, the Forest attacker almost had a second, with a save needed to stop a shot from point blank range after another defensive mix-up.

In a rare second half attack, Blackpool were able to edge their way back in front. Josh Bowler produced some quick feet to go past a number of players, before slotting past a motionless Bott.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

Franco Ravizzoli - 5 Franco Ravizzoli, along with Fraser Horsfall, were at fault for Forest's equaliser at the end of the first half, with the pair simply not communicating while attempting to clear the ball. Beyond that, he was on hand with a couple of good saves to deny the young visitors.

Ky-Mani Leliendal - 7 Ky-Mani Leliendal gave a pretty decent account of himself at right back, and probably just lacked a bit more support from the senior players around him.

Fraser Horsfall - 5 Fraser Horsfall's endured a moment to forget, with his Blackpool career yet to take off.

Zac Ashworth - 6 Like the last cup outing, Zac Ashworth started at centre back.