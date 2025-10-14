Blackpool players ratings V Nottingham Forest U21s: Three youngsters stand out with 7/10s while senior players score fives

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Oct 2025, 21:15 BST
Blackpool booked their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy with a group game to spare after claiming a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders opened the scoring after only five minutes. Jordan Brown played a ball through to Hansson in the box, with the winger finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Ahead of the break, Forest found their equaliser. A major bit of miscommunication between Franco Ravizzoli and Fraser Horsfall saw the pair collide while trying to clear the ball on the edge of the box, allowing Kalum Thompson to tap the ball into an empty net.

Following the restart, the Forest attacker almost had a second, with a save needed to stop a shot from point blank range after another defensive mix-up.

In a rare second half attack, Blackpool were able to edge their way back in front. Josh Bowler produced some quick feet to go past a number of players, before slotting past a motionless Bott.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool took on Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Nottingham Forest U21s at Bloomfield Road.

Franco Ravizzoli, along with Fraser Horsfall, were at fault for Forest's equaliser at the end of the first half, with the pair simply not communicating while attempting to clear the ball. Beyond that, he was on hand with a couple of good saves to deny the young visitors.

2. Franco Ravizzoli - 5

Franco Ravizzoli, along with Fraser Horsfall, were at fault for Forest's equaliser at the end of the first half, with the pair simply not communicating while attempting to clear the ball. Beyond that, he was on hand with a couple of good saves to deny the young visitors. Photo: Gareth Evans

Ky-Mani Leliendal gave a pretty decent account of himself at right back, and probably just lacked a bit more support from the senior players around him.

3. Ky-Mani Leliendal - 7

Ky-Mani Leliendal gave a pretty decent account of himself at right back, and probably just lacked a bit more support from the senior players around him. Photo: Gareth Evans

Fraser Horsfall's endured a moment to forget, with his Blackpool career yet to take off.

4. Fraser Horsfall - 5

Fraser Horsfall's endured a moment to forget, with his Blackpool career yet to take off. Photo: Gareth Evans

Like the last cup outing, Zac Ashworth started at centre back.

5. Zac Ashworth - 6

Like the last cup outing, Zac Ashworth started at centre back. Photo: Gareth Evans

It was quiet evening for CJ Hamilton at left back, before being subbed off at half time.

6. CJ Hamilton - 6

It was quiet evening for CJ Hamilton at left back, before being subbed off at half time. Photo: Gareth Evans

Related topics:BlackpoolEFL TrophyJordan Brown
