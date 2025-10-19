Blackpool drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zac Ashworth was able to impress on a rare league start for Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old made the permanent move to Bloomfield Road from West Brom last summer, but has found consistent minutes hard to come by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injury to Hayden Coulson last week against Stockport County saw the ex-Baggies youngster thrown into the starting XI to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

The left back was able to impress, and was named as man of the match for his 82-minute outing in the 1-1 draw.

“I thought he played really well - he won his duels, headers, and got forward when he could,” said interim head coach Stephen Dobbie.

“It didn’t surprise me because I’ve been doing a lot of the individual work with him and I know what he’s capable of. I’m really pleased for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had a lack of game time, so at the end he was feeling a bit of cramp so we had to make the change.”

Birmingham City loanee growing in confidence

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand with a couple of big saves and certainly looks a lot more comfortable .

Another player who stood out was Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the between the sticks.

The Birmingham City loanee made several impressive saves before Jack Grimmer’s 112th minute strike eventually beat him to cancel out Ashley Fletcher’s opener.

“He’s been going from strength to strength playing for Northern Ireland,” Dobbie added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made some big saves. The defence defended really well up until that last moment.

“It’s pleasing Bailey is finding a bit of form, but collectively the second half wasn’t good enough.”