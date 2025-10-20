Gallery: 37 photos of the Blackpool faithful's continued support during the wait for a new manager

It proved to be another game of heartbreak for the Seasiders, with a 112th minute equaliser from Jack Grimmer cancelling out Ashley Fletcher’s first half opener, as the contest finished 1-1.

Stephen Dobbie was once again in the dugout as interim head coach, and did oversee an improved display in the opening 45 minutes, before the levels dipped after the break.

The wait for a new permanent boss is now seems to be nearing the end, with Ian Evatt looking set to the Fylde Coast – where he will be looking to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters continued to get behind their side - despite the club slipping to the bottom of League One. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

