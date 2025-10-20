Clarke Carlisle discusses his career with Blackpool - and later decision to join Preston North End.

Clarke Carlisle states he will always appreciate the input of influential figures around him during his time with Blackpool.

The retired defender progressed through the Seasiders’ youth set-up, before representing the first-team between 1997 and 2000.

After departing the Fylde Coast outfit, the 46-year-old went on to play for QPR, Leeds United and Watford, before returning to Lancashire in 2007 to join Burnley.

As part of the panel for William Hill’s Sports Book of the Year Award, Carlisle recently took the time to answer some questions about his career.

Discussing his early days with Blackpool, he said: “It was amazing. As a kid I wanted to realise a dream and having been rejected by Blackburn Rovers at 15, I thought that dream was over but Fred O’Donoghue and Blackpool picked me up.

“Neil Bailey was my first coach, who subsequently went on to coach at Manchester United, who I think has gone on to become one of the best coaches there’s ever been behind the scenes.

“It was an incredible opportunity for me and the reality is that I didn’t understand that at the time. It’s only now when I reflect back on that time that I think about how Blackpool awarded me such a huge opportunity.

“They were in Division Two at the time and looking back now I think it was the best opportunity for me with regards to career progression into professional football.

“To get my first-team chance at the age of 17 and become a regular at 18, how my career platformed from there I’ll be forever in debt to the club. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and all of the learnings that I made along the way.

“Scoring my first goal in my first-ever home league debut has to be my highlight, against Carlisle – it’s a brilliant pub quiz question, how Carlisle can score twice and lose 2-1.

“It was so early on in my career, my second game and a 91st-minute winner, it was just pure ecstasy and joy unbridled.

“From that moment I was desperate for everything that football had to offer. On the pitch as a team, we didn’t have much success but the club was being run frugally at the time and we were constantly changing managers.

“I had some brilliant managers, though, in Sam Allardyce, Gary Megson, Nigel Worthington and Steve McMahon, with some strong footballing pedigree.

“To get those managers in such formative years between 15-20, it’s only in hindsight how much I appreciate the grounding and the input that they gave me in football.

“Something that I’m sure Blackpool fans will appreciate was having the likes of Jimmy Arnfield behind the scenes stepping in and guiding me. At the time, I was wondering who this old guy was trying to give me pointers, but on reflection, it was a phenomenal privilege having such a man of pedigree and character in the game helping me out.”

Carlisle addresses time with Preston North End

Clarke Carlisle (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Over a decade on from his Bloomfield Road departure, Carlisle joined the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End on loan from the Clarets - and made 27 appearances for the Lilywhites during the 2011/12 season.

The 46-year-old admits a shift of mentality was certainly required when he arrived at Deepdale.

This is brilliant because I had hated Preston North End all of my life,” he said.

“Even though it’s my hometown, I had held a grudge as they rejected my dad when he was a player, and then they weren’t interested in me either after I was released by Blackburn.

“I signed for local rivals Blackpool and if you look at the stats and the history books, the vast majority of my man of the match awards were against Preston.

“All my school mates supported them and were in the stands every week shouting out things I’d done at school, so it was a really massive thing for me to play well and turn up in those games.

“I then signed for them at 30 years of age and stood there saying that it was a lifelong dream to play for the club, but the truth of the matter is that it was in some respects.

“It hurt me so much when I was rejected by them, so to stand up and play for them was a big thing for me and my family. That’s our town. Don’t get it twisted, though, Blackpool was my first love and I always played my best for them.”

Carlisle delighted with ‘huge honour’

Earlier this year, Carlisle received an honorary fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire for his significant contribution he has made to football and mental health awareness.

Discussing where it ranks among his career achievements, he stated: “It stands head and shoulders above them all. I did alright in my footballing career, I was a decent player and I can be proud of my achievements on the pitch.

“With the work I’ve subsequently done off the pitch such as the broader impact of mental health, suicide prevention and mental wellbeing by helping people in football and outside of it, the University has been extremely supportive to me and my wife, and they continue to be so.

“It’s a huge honour to have that work acknowledged and be a part of the University’s community. We don’t do this work for acknowledgement, but receiving it is so meaningful, it energises me to do more and helps to remind me that the work we’re doing is being appreciated and having an impact.”