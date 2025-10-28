Blackpool midfielder Jordan Brown has shared his thoughts on life under Ian Evatt.

Jordan Brown states he welcomes the changes made by new Blackpool boss Ian Evatt - and believes the alterations suit his style of play.

The midfielder made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer from Leyton Orient - where he spent three years working under former Seasiders midfielder Richie Wellens.

Evatt was appointed as Blackpool head coach last week, just under a fortnight on from Steve Bruce’s sacking.

For his first game in charge, the 43-year-old introduced a wing-back system in the 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United.

Brown admits he felt comfortable in the role he was given, and feels there are certain similarities to what Wellens expected at Brisbane Road.

“He wants to be very aggressive, be on the front foot, and play with intensity - that’s what I’m used to from my old manager at Orient,” he said.

“There’s a lot of similarities, being a pressing team. It’s back to what I was used to before, so I’m really relishing it and long may it continue.

“We had some meetings with the manager about the formation and how he wants to play, and everyone’s bought into it. We’re ultimately here to win football matches.

“I had a lot of success before with that play style, so I’m buzzing that it’s similar to what we’ve got.

“With the detail we had, I felt like I completely knew my responsibility on the pitch. It’s just about going out there and being good enough, showing your talent. We all did that against Peterborough so hopefully we can keep that up.

“Even when Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) took charge of the Stockport game, you could see the improvements in playing the ball. We weren’t just playing out from the back with no purpose, it was with the purpose of getting up. With the new manager, it’s the same sort of principle.”