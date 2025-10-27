Blackpool youngster Terry Bondo was recalled from his loan with AFC Marine on Friday.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt states bringing Terry Bondo into his squad was the best option available to Blackpool amid their current injury crisis.

The young striker was recalled from his loan with AFC Marine on Friday, and was immediately named on the bench for Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on Merseyside, the 18-year-old made four appearances in National League North for Bobby Grant’s side.

Bondo, who joined Blackpool’s academy from Oldham Athletic in 2023, has already had several first-team opportunities in the past 12 months, but could be set for further chances due to the long-term injuries to Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis.

“Terry came on against Bolton when I was manager there, so I’ve seen him play and I know about him,” Evatt said.

“Where we are at in terms of squad availability, it was the best option to get him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and Blocko (Tom Bloxham), who ran their hearts out today, needed a rest, then I trusted Terry to go on and do the job that was required.

“It’s good exposure for the young lads. For the ones who travelled today it was a great experience with a new way of playing.

“Academy football is sometimes about learning and performance, but here it’s about winning. They’ve learnt that today and learnt what it’s like to be around a team of lads who have given absolutely everything to this football club.”