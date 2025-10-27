Decision concerning ex-Oldham Athletic youngster explained following Blackpool's victory over Peterborough United
Ian Evatt states bringing Terry Bondo into his squad was the best option available to Blackpool amid their current injury crisis.
The young striker was recalled from his loan with AFC Marine on Friday, and was immediately named on the bench for Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Peterborough United.
During his time on Merseyside, the 18-year-old made four appearances in National League North for Bobby Grant’s side.
Bondo, who joined Blackpool’s academy from Oldham Athletic in 2023, has already had several first-team opportunities in the past 12 months, but could be set for further chances due to the long-term injuries to Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis.
“Terry came on against Bolton when I was manager there, so I’ve seen him play and I know about him,” Evatt said.
“Where we are at in terms of squad availability, it was the best option to get him back.
“If Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and Blocko (Tom Bloxham), who ran their hearts out today, needed a rest, then I trusted Terry to go on and do the job that was required.
“It’s good exposure for the young lads. For the ones who travelled today it was a great experience with a new way of playing.
“Academy football is sometimes about learning and performance, but here it’s about winning. They’ve learnt that today and learnt what it’s like to be around a team of lads who have given absolutely everything to this football club.”
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool owner explains why Evatt is 'ideal fit' - as he turns to past face again.