Blackpool player ratings V Peterborough United: Six score 7/10 while others pick up fives and sixes

The new boss opted to start his first game with a big change, with his side switching to a wing-back system - seeing Andy Lyons form part of a back three, while CJ Hamilton and Zac Ashworth occupied the wide areas.

This didn’t seem to immediately address some of the Seasiders’ defensive frailties, as Posh found themselves in some good areas throughout the opening exchanges.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was required to make the first save of the afternoon, with the Birmingham City loanee pushing over an effort from Matt Garbett.

Despite not producing too much up front in the first half, it was Blackpool who took the lead 10 minutes before the break.

Josh Bowler showed some quick feet to release a shot towards goal, with Alex Bass’ save pushing the effort towards the unaware Peter Kioso - which saw the ball rebound into the back of the net.

Peterborough were able to pull themselves level before the break. From an initial corner, the ball came out to Garbett who poked a shot into the ground through a crowd, and left Peacock-Farrell motionless.

Following the restart, Darren Ferguson’s side had a flourish of early chances to take the lead.

A shot from Kyrell Lisbie had to be pushed behind by Peacock-Farrell. From the resulting corner, the ball hit the crossbar, before Jimmy Jay-Morgan tucked a shot into the empty net; only to have his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Despite being second-best for long periods, the Seasiders edged their way back in front with just five minutes left on the clock. Substitute Scott Banks cut inside from the right before curling a superb strike past Bass into the bottom corner.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a good save to deny Garbett in the opening exchanges, but was left motionless for the midfielder's goal. Beyond that, the Birmingham City loanee did well to keep out the Posh.

Andy Lyons - 7 Andy Lyons made a few decent challenges as he was named on the right side of a back three - which provided him with a new challenge to adapt to.

Fraser Horsfall - 7 An early knock left Fraser Horsfall looking a bit shaky in the opening exchanges, but he was able to settle and made some good defensive contributions.

Olly Casey - 7 Olly Casey was on hand with his usual selection of blocks.