Blackpool claimed a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game in charge.

Ian Evatt has been left pleased by the way his Blackpool squad have bought into his values so far - with his time as head coach starting with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

An own goal from Peter Kioso saw the Seasiders edge their way in front in the 35th minute, before Matt Garbett levelled the scores ahead of half time.

From there, the home side had several opportunities to edge their way in front, but couldn’t make the most of them, leaving Scott Banks to pinch a late winner for Blackpool off the bench.

Reflecting on the three points, Evatt said: “The players have been unbelievable this week - we’re down to the bare bones pretty much and it’s a whole new way of playing that’s very intense. They’ve thrown themselves into it and have been fully engaged.

“Today wasn’t perfect, there are lots of things we can do better, but there are lots of things where you can see the type of team we want to be. We were more aggressive with the press and stealing the ball high up the pitch. Pressing isn’t just to regain the ball - it’s score.

“Sometimes when we did turn it over we were a bit loose with our first pass, with not enough composure in the final third, but Banksy (Scott Banks) came on and did what we asked - it’s a brilliant goal and a great way to win the game.

“I didn’t know what I was going to see today, but I was confident that the players were confident in what we’ve shown them. I think they’ve enjoyed it, and want to be that type of team.

“The mood has been excellent, and the team spirit is clearly there. It wasn’t great today at times, but there was lots of good stuff as well.

“Peterborough are the type of team that can hurt you, and if you don’t get the press right they can expose you.

“I’m so happy for everyone, the fans that travelled were amazing and gave them that energy boost. It’s baby steps and back to work on Monday, and we’ll work really hard to get better.

“Weirdly getting the win wasn’t going to be the most important thing; it was seeing the things that we’ve worked on in training to transfer to matchday. At times we did, and at times we made mistakes, but we were bound to today.

“The exciting part for me was when we did get success, how dangerous we looked. When we get players back from the treatment room and more training time into these guys, then I know we’re going to be a good team - I’m confident of that.

“For now, it’s about learning and progression. I’m just so happy the supporters have something to shout about.”