Ian Evatt states the feeling around Blackpool hasn’t altered - despite a number of others changing his playing days with the club.

During his time with the Seasiders between 2006 and 2013, the defender made 254 appearances in total, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

The 43-year-old will be hoping to enjoy similar success as head coach, after penning a contract until June 2028.

Evatt admits while things have transformed behind-the-scenes, the spirit around the town is still what it was upon his initial arrival just under two decades ago.

“The feeling I get when I’m here is still absolutely the same - there’s no denying that,” he said.

“The amount the town, the community and the fan base care about this football club hasn’t changed.

“Simon (Sadler) is obviously a fan, and the amount of love he has for this club is incredible, and David (Downes) has done a brilliant job at building a really good squad.

“They’ve made the changes that have been required here and at the training ground to give the players the best possible chance of succeeding.

“Sometimes people don’t get to see that; they want to see performances on the pitch, but some of the stuff behind-the-scenes is incredible, and transformational from what I saw as a player here.

“It’s our job from a wider aspect to take excuses off the table for the players - there’ll be no excuses if performances don’t improve.”

Evatt believes having the local community behind the team just offers a natural boost that benefits everyone associated.

“The two go hand in hand, when the football club succeeds; the town succeeds - and vice versa,” he stated.

“We both have a responsibility for that, it’s a two way street. We can’t just rely on the fanbase to pick us up, we have to pick them up as well.

“I think we can create a really special bond again, and make them proud of this team - that’s what I want to achieve.”

