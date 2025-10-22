Ian Evatt has returned to Blackpool has the club’s new head coach this week.

Ian Evatt admits taking over the top job at Blackpool has always felt like his destiny - after being named as head coach earlier this week.

The retired defender enjoyed success on the Fylde Coast during his playing days, and will be hoping to replicate that from the dugout after penning a deal until June 2028.

Evatt takes over from Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month, and faces a big task - with the Seasiders currently sat bottom of the League One table with just nine points from their first 13 outings.

Discussing how he’s felt in his first few days back at Bloomfield Road, he said: “It’s taken some time to bed in. I’ve always felt some sort of destiny to me having this role. I take no pride in what’s been happening this season, and I never like to see coaches lose their jobs.

“There has to be ownership across the board for that - it’s not just down to the staff. I have a huge amount of respect for Steve (Bruce). He’s an incredible man and an incredible manager who has had a fantastic career.

“We have to make the players understand that being where we are right now isn’t acceptable.

“It’s my job to turn this around and give them the confidence to start improving performances, and in turn improving results.”

‘Ready for it’

Ian Evatt is back at Blackpool as head coach.

During his time with Blackpool between 2006 and 2013, Evatt made 254 appearances, winning promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

The 43-year-old admits he wasn’t ready to leave the club at the time of his departure, and has always been keen to return in a coaching capacity, with his permanent managerial roles before now coming with Barrow and Bolton Wanderers.

“I felt it was too early and I had unfinished business, but in hindsight that was just my journey,” he added.

“I always felt like I was going to return at some point. As a coach, this job has been available a few times, and I’ve been linked with it a few times.

“I always felt like I was ready, but in hindsight I wasn’t. The coach I am now is much better and completely different to the one I was last year, let alone four, five, six years ago.

“I feel like I’m ready for it now, and I can give what it deserves - hopefully we'll be sitting here in years to come because I want to be here for a long time and create something really special.

“This is one of my life goals, and that’s why I can’t stop smiling. I didn’t want this job on emotion, I wanted it on merit - I wanted to be the best guy out there for this football club, and I believe that I am.

“I believe what I can bring can really help. Nothing I’ve seen so far has changed that mindset, I’m excited to see what I can bring alongside the rest of the staff.

“Hopefully we’ll see improvement really quickly. I urge some caution because of the injury list, but I think everyone will see what this football club should stand for out on the grass.”

A new chapter

Ian Evatt (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Evatt states he wants to separate his playing career in Tangerine to what awaits him as a manager, with the future now being more important than the past.

“It gives me some credit with the fan base because of what has happened before, but I’m not here to live off the past - I’m here to create new memories,” he stated.

“I want to be remembered as Ian Evatt the head coach as well as Ian Evatt the player - they are two separate entities.

“I want to do this job justice and prove to everyone just how good I am. I have a lot to give and a lot to offer. I’ve had a huge time of reflection, and I will do things better.

“I’ll bring a different side of me to this fan base and this football club. I’m excited to do that and hopefully we’ll enjoy success pretty quickly.”