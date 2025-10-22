What Blackpool's strongest XI could look like for Ian Evatt's first game - with up to eight potentially out

The 43-year-old has plenty of things to address in his first few weeks back at Bloomfield Road, having previously spent time with the club during his playing days.

One of his biggest early headaches will more than likely be the current injury situation, with only a small pool of players currently available to choose from.

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers, Albie Morgan was withdrawn at half time due to a calf problem, while Michael Ihiekwe was forced off after an awkward landing in the final moments of regular time.

The availability of both players is currently unknown, with the Seasiders seemingly losing at least one player per game at the moment.

George Honeyman is making progress, but the Peterborough game is set to come too soon for him, while James Husband is a few weeks behind him.

Hayden Coulson will continue to be assessed after fracturing his arm in Blackpool’s last away outing against Stockport County.

Dale Taylor was forced off in the same fixture with a hamstring injury, and forms part of a longer term list of absentees which also includes Danny Imray and Niall Ennis.

Here’s a look at the best team Evatt could select with the players currently known to be available:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell Bailey Peacock-Farrell has grown in confidence over the past month, and looks a lot more commanding between the sticks.

Andy Lyons With Danny Imray injured, Andy Lyons is the Seasiders' only natural right back option.

Olly Casey Olly Casey has become a key figure for Blackpool over the past 18 months.

Fraser Horsfall The potential absence of Michael Ihiekwe would open the door for Fraser Horsfall.

Zac Ashworth Like Ihiekwe, there's uncertainty around how long Hayden Coulson will be absent for, which leaves the door open for Zac Ashworth after his impressive display against Wycombe.