Peterborough United 1-2 Blackpool: Seasiders make winning start under Ian Evatt

Blackpool claimed a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game in charge.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt’s reign as Blackpool head coach started with a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

An own goal from Peter Kioso saw the Seasiders edge their way in front in the 35th minute, before Matt Garbett levelled the scores ahead of half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the home side had several opportunities to edge their way in front, but couldn’t make the most of them, leaving Scott Banks to pinch a late winner for Blackpool off the bench.

Evatt opted to start his first game with a big change, with his side switching to a wing-back system - seeing Andy Lyons form part of a back three, while CJ Hamilton and Zac Ashworth occupied the wide areas.

This didn’t seem to immediately address some of the Seasiders’ defensive frailties, as Posh found themselves in some good areas throughout the opening exchanges.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was required to make the first save of the afternoon, with the Birmingham City loanee pushing over an effort from Garbett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early opportunity also fell the way of Harry Leonard - who placed a headed attempt just wide of the target.

Despite not producing too much up front in the first half, it was Blackpool who took the lead.

Josh Bowler showed some quick feet to release a shot towards goal, with Alex Bass’ save pushing the effort towards the unaware Kioso - which saw the ball rebound into the back of the net.

Peterborough were able to pull themselves level before the break. From an initial corner, the ball came out to Garbett who poked a shot into the ground through a crowd, and left Peacock-Farrell motionless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, Darren Ferguson’s side had a flourish of early chances to take the lead.

A shot from Kyrell Lisbie had to be pushed behind by Peacock-Farrell. From the resulting corner, the ball hit the crossbar, before Jimmy Jay-Morgan tucked a shot into the empty net; only to have his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Brandon Khela also forced the Blackpool goalkeeper into a save on the hour mark, with some quick feet and a bit of strength allowing him to go past Jordan Brown on the edge of the box.

Despite being second-best for long periods, the Seasiders edged their way back in front with just five minutes left on the clock. Substitute Banks cut inside from the right before curling a superb strike past Bass into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock-Farrell was on hand with one further save in stoppage time to ensure the three points returned to the Fylde Coast.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, CJ Hamilton (74’), Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Josh Bowler (77’), Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham (96’), Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Scott Banks (74’), Emil Hansson (77’), Theo Upton, Terry Bondo (96’), Spencer Knight, George Elder.