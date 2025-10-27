Update issued on Blackpool midfielder following Peterborough United absence

Albie Morgan missed Blackpool’s trip to Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool are set to be without Albie Morgan for over the next month due to a calf injury.

The 25-year-old was among eight senior players to miss the 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Ian Evatt filling the Seasiders bench with youngsters for his first outing as head coach.

Morgan, along with Michael Ihiekwe, was forced off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

The ex-Charlton Athletic man underwent a scan on Wednesday, with the results determining a lengthy spell on the sidelines would be required.

“It’s not great,” said Evatt.

“We’ll probably lose Albie for six weeks. He’s got a significant tear on his calf.

“We’ve had a lot of bad luck with injuries, but I’m confident the next time we play in the league, we’ll have three or four players returning, and then it’s about getting them up to speed.”

As for Ihiekwe, the centre back should be able to return to training this week ahead of the FA Cup first round meeting with Scunthorpe United next Saturday, along with a few of his teammates.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off in the closing stages of the Wycombe following an awkward landing, but the issue wasn’t as serious as initially thought, with his absence against Peterborough being down to concussion protocols.

“I’m hoping Michael, George (Honeyman), and Hubby (James Husband) will be back for next Saturday,” Evatt added.

“We know at the moment the league is the most important thing, but to have them back around the group and educating them in the way we want to play is important - the quicker we get started with that, the better.”

