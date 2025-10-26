'The only way' - New Blackpool boss shares thinking behind immediate tactical tweak

Blackpool claimed a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in Ian Evatt’s first game in charge.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt wasted no time in putting his own stamp on proceedings as Blackpool head coach.

The 43-year-old marked his first outing in the Seasiders dugout with a switch to a wing-back system, as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An own goal from Peter Kioso and a Matt Garbett strike had left the two sides level heading into the latter stages of the contest, before substitute Scott Banks curled home a winner in the 85th minute.

Prior to the trip to Cambridgeshire, Blackpool had mainly utilised a back four throughout the first three months of the campaign, but Evatt admits he wanted to test his own ideas from the get-go.

“It’s the only way to learn,” he said.

“Obviously this isn’t easy, we’re two days in, in the middle of a season, and we were bottom of the league before today.

“We have been chucked in at the deep end a little bit, but it’s great we have, and it’s great that I’ve got this opportunity. This is an unbelievable job for me, and I’m so proud to have it - and I’m going to give it everything to make sure we prepare the players the best way to get performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got to say, I’m so happy with the staff this week because they’ve really bought into our methods and really bought into what we want. They’re a talented group with so much to give, so it’s about giving them ownership and their own space to help to prepare the players to win on a Saturday.

“It’s not just down to me and the players, it’s down to them as well. If we can keep that togetherness then we can achieve really good things.”

Start of the process

The result against Posh marked the Seasiders’ first away points of the season, and lifted them off the bottom of the League One table at the expense of their opponents.

“It should help is breathe and enjoy tonight, but the attitude is, on Sunday we’ll rest our minds and our bodies, and then on Monday it’s back to work and focussing on what we need to do to improve and get better - because we’ve got to get better,” Evatt added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had two days, so I’m over the moon that we’ve managed to win today given the type of game it was and where our league position has us. Winning this was crucial for us.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I just wanted to see the start of our processes. When we get better at it, then it’ll be super exciting.

“It’s the only way I know how to be, and it’s what this club is and what that badge stands for. We want to see fearless attacking front foot football with and without the ball, and hopefully we can bring that to the table.”