10 of the top Blackpool stories in January 2024 including retro, closed bakeries, new stores and hotels

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 00:00 BST

January 2024 kicked in with packed month of news from Retro news to new beginnings

These are ten of the most read stories on our website in January...

Here are the links to the stories: 31 wondrous Blackpool retro photos go back in time to the era of 1950-1951

Urban explorer takes a tour around Blackpool's abandoned Bonny Street police station

Residents express their sadness after The Family Bakery in Cleveleys announces closing date

14 pictures of Blackpool’s new £34 million Holiday Inn ahead of its opening

Plans revealed for Hobbycraft to take over former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park

XL Bully puppy found dumped near Heron’s Reach after being rehomed is reunited with previous owner

Sadness at death of Blackpool businesswoman Gayna Sedgewick whose family own the resort's three piers

37 Stonegate pubs in Lancashire at risk of closure including Slug & Lettuce and The Adelphi

I'd love to go back... 37 old school retro pics of a thriving 1980s Blackpool, from the Golden Mile to trams

We rounded up some of the best pictures of our amazing town in the 1980 and you absolutely loved them.

1. Blackpool, 80s

We rounded up some of the best pictures of our amazing town in the 1980 and you absolutely loved them. | National World

Hobbycraft, which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products, was poised to take over the former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane. It opened later in the year

2. Hobbycraft...

Hobbycraft, which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products, was poised to take over the former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane. It opened later in the year | submit

We took a first peek inside Blackpool's brand new Holiday Inn at Talbot Gateway...

3. New hotel...

We took a first peek inside Blackpool's brand new Holiday Inn at Talbot Gateway... | submit

An XL Bully puppy who had been rehomed and was later found dumped was reunited with his previous owner. Arlo had been found by Blackpool Council abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week after he had recently been rehomed due to a change in his previous owner’s living arrangements.

4. Happy ending...

An XL Bully puppy who had been rehomed and was later found dumped was reunited with his previous owner. Arlo had been found by Blackpool Council abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week after he had recently been rehomed due to a change in his previous owner’s living arrangements. | submit

Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire were at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs could shut as owner TDR Capital seeks to refinance £2.6 billion debt. Pubs at risk include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston.

5. Pubs at risk...

Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire were at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs could shut as owner TDR Capital seeks to refinance £2.6 billion debt. Pubs at risk include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston. | submit

It was announced that a Blackpool businesswoman whose family own the resort's three piers had died. Gayna Sedgwick was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015.

6. Sad news for Blackpool...

It was announced that a Blackpool businesswoman whose family own the resort's three piers had died. Gayna Sedgwick was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015. | National World

