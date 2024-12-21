These are ten of the most read stories on our website in January...
1. Blackpool, 80s
We rounded up some of the best pictures of our amazing town in the 1980 and you absolutely loved them. | National World
2. Hobbycraft...
Hobbycraft, which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products, was poised to take over the former Argos store on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane. It opened later in the year | submit
3. New hotel...
We took a first peek inside Blackpool's brand new Holiday Inn at Talbot Gateway... | submit
4. Happy ending...
An XL Bully puppy who had been rehomed and was later found dumped was reunited with his previous owner.
Arlo had been found by Blackpool Council abandoned near Heron’s Reach last week after he had recently been rehomed due to a change in his previous owner’s living arrangements. | submit
5. Pubs at risk...
Nearly 40 pubs and bars across Lancashire were at risk of pulling their last pint as more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs could shut as owner TDR Capital seeks to refinance £2.6 billion debt. Pubs at risk include Slug & Lettuce in Blackpool and The Adelphi in Preston. | submit
6. Sad news for Blackpool...
It was announced that a Blackpool businesswoman whose family own the resort's three piers had died.
Gayna Sedgwick was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015. | National World
