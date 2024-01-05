Sadness at death of Blackpool businesswoman
Businesswoman had bought landmark building on Promenade
A Blackpool businesswoman whose family own the resort's three piers has died.
Gaynor Sedgwick was the eldest daughter of Peter Sedgwick, who bought North Pier in 2011 and Central and South Piers in 2015.
Gaynor was a successful businesswoman in her own right, having bought the glass-topped Pyramid building on the Golden Mile in 2020. She had already traded with the Fish Factory chip shop and other linked businesses on the Golden Mile for the previous seven years but always wanted to own the site.
The entertainment venue, opposite Central Pier, also includes the Number 13 Bonny Street pub, formerly the Pump and Truncheon, a photo studio, ice cream stand and a shopping court.
Gaynor, who had worked in hospitality from the age of nine, was always a strong supporter of Blackpool, and at the time of the purchase, she said was "proud to own a chunk of Blackpool’s Golden Mile".