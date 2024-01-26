Take a look inside Blackpool's abandoned police station with urban explorer Aidan Turner.

"This was one of the scariest things I've done in my life", said Aidan. So, beware. Expect a few jump scares..

"I didn’t break in or do any damage," added Aidan. "I just went in to document and made the most of a legal way of entry."

Aidan, who documents life in Blackpool on his YouTube channel AT Media, has shared his footage from inside the deserted police station in Bonny Street.

Lancashire Police vacated the building in October 2018 when the force moved to its new headquarters in Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Road - next to the M55.

The forsaken Bonny Street station is due to be demolished later this year as part of the town centre's ongoing £300million regeneration.

Most of us will not have seen much further than its front counter, so Aidan's pictures from inside its darkened corridors and crumbling rooms provide a rare glimpse inside the upper floors of the once bustling 8-storey police building.

You can follow in his footsteps as he takes you on a creepy tour around Blackpool's old 'nick' - watch out for the pigeons!

You can find more of Aidan's videos from around Blackpool and the North West on his YouTube channel - AT Media.

