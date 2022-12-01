News you can trust since 1873
The older section of the police cells when they were operational at Bonny Street
13 behind-the-scenes photos which take a peek inside Blackpool's old Bonny Street Police Station in the 90s and 00s

The major incident room, charge desk and the old police cells give a rare glimpse of life inside Blackpool’s old station.

By Claire Lark
6 hours ago

Most of us won’t have seen much further than an enquiry desk so these bring into focus what it was like beyond. Blackpool Police operations have now moved to the new station at Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Road, so these photos bring an air of nostalgia and curiosity…

1. Inside the Nick

The police incident room in 2003

Photo: DAVE NELSON

2. Inside the Nick

The familiar tower of Blackpool Police HQ in Bonny Street

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Inside the Nick

CCTV Control Centre at Blackpool Police Station keeping a watchful eye on the town in 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Inside the Nick

A Civilian Detention Officer at work, looking into one of the cells at Blackpool Police Station, 2003

Photo: Bill Johnson

