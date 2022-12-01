13 behind-the-scenes photos which take a peek inside Blackpool's old Bonny Street Police Station in the 90s and 00s
The major incident room, charge desk and the old police cells give a rare glimpse of life inside Blackpool’s old station.
By Claire Lark
6 hours ago
Most of us won’t have seen much further than an enquiry desk so these bring into focus what it was like beyond. Blackpool Police operations have now moved to the new station at Gerry Richardson Way, off Clifton Road, so these photos bring an air of nostalgia and curiosity…
