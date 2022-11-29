News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Tower painted gold for its centenary, the Odeon Cinema on Dickson Road and The Manchester - this was how they looked in the decade of the 1990s
23 scenes of Blackpool landmarks as they were in the 1990s - including memorable ones lost to the landscape

Landmarks are the familiar sights we instantly recognise.

By Claire Lark
50 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 12:06pm

They are the markers we head for, the trigger points when we know ‘we are there’ or, at least, in the right area of an unfamiliar town.

These photos by no means exhaust the list of local landmarks but they are some of the ones we love, drive past, aim for and in some cases only remember, as they have been lost to history. They are all from the decade of the 1990s and show how some have changed in the last 30 years.

South Pier. Comedian Chubby Brown commanded the summer season with Frankie Vaughan, 1998

Norbreck Castle Hotel as it was in 1997

One of Blackpool's iconic landmarks - it can even be seen from the M6 on a clear day. This was The Big One in 1997

The Manchester, so recognisable to many when it looked like this

