They are the markers we head for, the trigger points when we know ‘we are there’ or, at least, in the right area of an unfamiliar town.

These photos by no means exhaust the list of local landmarks but they are some of the ones we love, drive past, aim for and in some cases only remember, as they have been lost to history. They are all from the decade of the 1990s and show how some have changed in the last 30 years.