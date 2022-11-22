News you can trust since 1873
This photo montage shows two different elements to Blackpool town centre - the thriving shopping centre and the old bus station on Talbot Road. They are both scenes from the 1980s and in the bus station photo, two heritage buses in Blackpool transport's classic green and cream colours, were on the move
19 captured scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into sharp focus reminding us of striking changes and lost corners of our much-loved town

We step back in time with these fabulous photos, plucked from our archives, to channel nostalgic thoughts to how we remember our town.

By Claire Lark
25 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:05pm

They are all town centre images with a couple of surprises thrown in which are slightly out of the central district, but you will recognise them. The photos take us on a journey to the shops of the day, the redevelopment of buildings and streets how we once knew them. Some have changed beyond recognition. We still have a great town centre and much has been done to improve it with more to come. But delving into the past takes us back to familiar times...

1. 1980s Rewind

Coronation Street with a diversion in place. Trueform Shoes in the far distance

Photo: National World

2. 1980s Rewind

Work to build the new Marks and Spencer was underway in this early 1980s picture. This was the view in Victoria Street

Photo: National World

3. 1980s Rewind

The imposing Lewis's building and shoppers taking the weight off their feet. This could possibly be the 1970s rather than 80s

Photo: National World

4. 1980s Rewind

On the back of this 1984 picture it says 'Blackpool Talbot Road conservation area'. Midland Bank is firmly in focus

Photo: National World

