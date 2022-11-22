19 captured scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into sharp focus reminding us of striking changes and lost corners of our much-loved town
We step back in time with these fabulous photos, plucked from our archives, to channel nostalgic thoughts to how we remember our town.
By Claire Lark
25 minutes ago
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:05pm
They are all town centre images with a couple of surprises thrown in which are slightly out of the central district, but you will recognise them. The photos take us on a journey to the shops of the day, the redevelopment of buildings and streets how we once knew them. Some have changed beyond recognition. We still have a great town centre and much has been done to improve it with more to come. But delving into the past takes us back to familiar times...
