Blackpool's incredible tower looms over the facades of seafront buildings. In 2008 Woolworths was still there. Sadly, today it is an empty shop

15 contrasting scenes which show how Blackpool seafront and Golden Mile have changed in a decade - including Woolworths, Metropole and Talbot Square

With Google Street View technology at our fingertips we can see how our towns have changed.

By Claire Lark
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 2:05pm

These images pull together different views along Blackpool seafront in the last ten to 15 years alongside what they look like now. There are only subtle differences to some whilst others have no resemblance to how they looked in the 00s. Remember Lucky Star before the Velvet Coaster? And the old Star Pub at the Pleasure Beach?

1. Seafront - Then and Now

From Burger King to Papas fish and chips

2. Seafront - Then and Now

Massive difference here. The Star pub is pictured in 2008. It later became ‘The Apple and Parrot,’ but was demolished in 2018 to make way for a state-of-the art hotel

3. Seafront - Then and Now

As familiar as ever, the Metropole in 2008 and as it is now in 2022

4. Seafront - Then and Now

North Pier as it was in 2008. It doesn't change much and remains such an important icon of Blackpool's history

