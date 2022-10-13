15 contrasting scenes which show how Blackpool seafront and Golden Mile have changed in a decade - including Woolworths, Metropole and Talbot Square
With Google Street View technology at our fingertips we can see how our towns have changed.
These images pull together different views along Blackpool seafront in the last ten to 15 years alongside what they look like now. There are only subtle differences to some whilst others have no resemblance to how they looked in the 00s. Remember Lucky Star before the Velvet Coaster? And the old Star Pub at the Pleasure Beach?
In case you missed them: 19 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 1990s - including Devonshire Arms, Saddle Inn, Wheatsheaf and No3
24 poignant scenes which show lost buildings and landmarks across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast being demolished
13 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool's landscape including Devonshire Road School, Lewis's, South Shore Open Air Baths, Derby Baths, North Shore Station and the Big Wheel
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia