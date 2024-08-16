24 poignant scenes of demolition jobs changing the Blackpool landscape from key landmarks to old factories

Blackpool and areas of the Fylde Coast have changed so much over the last few decades.

It seems that work is happening everywhere you look to improve town centres and infrastructure as well as housing needs. But whenever there are improvements to be made, old buildings need removing completely.

These photos go back to the 1990s and show some of the most memorable buildings, streets and landmarks during their demolition stage – but before they became unrecogniable. It’s not just Blackpool –Fleetwood’s learner pool is in there as well as the Orion in Cleveleys and Princes Hotel in Lytham.

Demolition underway at the area between Cookson Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool-including the Tache nightclub, far right. The gap between was the Harrison's grocery shop until 1965

1. Blackpool Demolished

2. Blackpool demolished

3. Blackpool demolished

4. Blackpool demolished

5. Blackpool Demolished

6. Blackpool demolished

