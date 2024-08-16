It seems that work is happening everywhere you look to improve town centres and infrastructure as well as housing needs. But whenever there are improvements to be made, old buildings need removing completely.

These photos go back to the 1990s and show some of the most memorable buildings, streets and landmarks during their demolition stage – but before they became unrecogniable. It’s not just Blackpool –Fleetwood’s learner pool is in there as well as the Orion in Cleveleys and Princes Hotel in Lytham.

In case you missed them: 29 photo memories of the old Lido Pool - Blackpool's favourite baths of the 80s and 90s where kids learned to swim

1 . Blackpool Demolished Demolition underway at the area between Cookson Street and Talbot Road. Blackpool-including the Tache nightclub, far right. The gap between was the Harrison's grocery shop until 1965 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool demolished Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool demolished Demolition of old Fleetwood Learner Pool, Preston Street, Fleetwood. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool demolished Albert Road Car Park | National World Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Demolished Going down: The Princes Hotel at St. Annes | National World Photo Sales

6 . Blackpool demolished Fylde Transport depot under demolition on Squires Gate Lane Blackpool | National World Photo Sales