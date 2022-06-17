The National Savings tower on Mythop Road was an iconic sight. It was demolished in 2017
The National Savings tower on Mythop Road was an iconic sight. It was demolished in 2017

10 pictures of Blackpool buildings we have lost in recent times

Blackpool has seen huge changes over the last ten years with investment, new developments and new-builds.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:58 am

These photos show some of the iconic buildings which have gone forever, replaced in some cases as the landscape changes.

1. Lost buildings

The passenger terminal at Blackpool Airport was a landmark at Squires Gate. Demolition took place in 2016

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Lost buildings

The iconic Yates's Wine Lodge at Talbot Square burned to the ground in 2009 where it remained as rubble until 2013 when work began on the new hotel

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Lost buildings

Flats were pulled down on the Queens Park estate in Layton in 2016

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Lost buildings

The old Wilko building was pulled down as part of the tramway extension scheme

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
