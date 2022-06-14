This is Queenstown and shows Layton flats. They are long-gone but have become an iconic memory of the past
27 fascinating aerial pictures which instantly remind us how Blackpool's familiar streets and landmarks looked at the start of the Millennium

As the Millennium dawned our photographers were tasked with documenting our fabulous town from the sky.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:45 pm

It was before the days of drones so they went up in a chartered aircraft and snapped the scenes below. What resulted was a bird’s eye view of our fabulous town and how it looked at the start of a new era.

These are just a handful of those pictures and are a firm reminder of how many parts of Blackpool have changed – such as the demolition of Layton flats, Starr Gate and urban housing developments.

1. Blackpool from the sky

Manchester Square including the gas works and the lifeboat station

Photo: Dawn Castle

2. Blackpool from the sky

The Norbreck Castle, one of Blackpool's well-known landmarks

Photo: John Atkinson

3. Blackpool from the sky

This photo shows how Blackpool and Fylde industrial estate looked including Peel Park and Tesco

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Blackpool from the sky

Looking to Spen Corner at Marton Drive. is your house in this photo?

Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

